Photos: Inside the San Diego Convention Center Being Used to Provide Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Minors

The
San Diego Convention center will be used to house some of the thousands of unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in the U.S.
On Saturday, 500 children, all girls, ages 13 through 17, are expected to arrive.
The convention center operation will provide food, a place to sleep, educational and recreational activities, and showers. Rady's Children Hospital will lead in providing medical care to the girls at the convention center.
Here's a look inside:
Beds are set up for the children.
An open space inside the shelter
Part of the convention floor has been turned into a medical station where Rady Children's Hospital will provide the care.
Part of the convention floor has been turned into a medical station where Rady Children's Hospital will provide the care.
The convention center also has a full kitchen where meals will be provided for the children.
