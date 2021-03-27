Photos: Inside the San Diego Convention Center Being Used to Provide Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Minors

The San Diego Convention center will be used to house some of the thousands of unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in the U.S.

On Saturday, 500 children, all girls, ages 13 through 17, are expected to arrive.

The convention center operation will provide food, a place to sleep, educational and recreational activities, and showers. Rady's Children Hospital will lead in providing medical care to the girls at the convention center.

Here's a look inside: