PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'

Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."

If you see someone that you feel could be your friend for a lifetime, contact the animal shelter listed below to take them home.

Here are today's featured pets, which are just a few of the thousands of local animals who need loving homes:

Meet Kylee, a loveable Vietnamese potbelly pig. Despite their reputation, pigs are actually clean creatures, the San Diego Human Society says. If you're looking for a smart and adventurous companion for your spacious land, Kylee is waiting for you at the San Diego Humane Society's Escondido Campus.

This energetic American pit bull terrier is named Dana. The 6-year-old pup is looking for a family that can keep up with her, possibly a runner or hiker who wants more than just a stroll around the block. If you're athletic and want a companion for your adventures, consider adopting Dana from the San Diego Humane Society.

This is Viveca. She is an affectionate couch potato of a tortoiseshell cat. She's house-trained and well-behaved, but not a fan of dogs. You can meet Viveca at the Friends of Cats shelter in El Cajon.

Meet Rocky, a scruffy dog who is a bit of a character. He loves going on walks but watch out because this little guy is literally afraid of his own shadow. He does better with children over 6 years old. Rocky is currently at the San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside campus.

