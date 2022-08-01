adoptable pets

PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are partnering with local shelters to help find homes for thousands of adoptable pets in San Diego County. Every day, we'll feature four loveable pets that you can take home

By NBC 7 Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."

Clear the Shelters

Here is what you need to know about NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's Clear the Shelters event

San Diego Aug 4, 2021

Help NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 Clear the Shelters, San Diego: Here's How to Adopt a Pet in Need

clear the shelters Jun 23

Clear The Shelters 2022: What to Know to Adopt and Donate

If you see someone that you feel could be your friend for a lifetime, contact the animal shelter listed below to take them home.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are today's featured pets, which are just a few of the thousands of local animals who need loving homes:

Kylee, an adoptable pic

Meet Kylee, a loveable Vietnamese potbelly pig. Despite their reputation, pigs are actually clean creatures, the San Diego Human Society says. If you're looking for a smart and adventurous companion for your spacious land, Kylee is waiting for you at the San Diego Humane Society's Escondido Campus.

Learn more about Kylee

This energetic American pit bull terrier is named Dana. The 6-year-old pup is looking for a family that can keep up with her, possibly a runner or hiker who wants more than just a stroll around the block. If you're athletic and want a companion for your adventures, consider adopting Dana from the San Diego Humane Society.

Learn more about Dana here

Viveca, an adoptable cat

This is Viveca. She is an affectionate couch potato of a tortoiseshell cat. She's house-trained and well-behaved, but not a fan of dogs. You can meet Viveca at the Friends of Cats shelter in El Cajon.

Learn more about Viveca here

A photo of Rocky the terrier

Meet Rocky, a scruffy dog who is a bit of a character. He loves going on walks but watch out because this little guy is literally afraid of his own shadow. He does better with children over 6 years old. Rocky is currently at the San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside campus.

Learn more about Rocky here

Where to Adopt Shelter Pets in San Diego County

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are partnering with 11 San Diego County animal shelters to help local pets find their forever homes. Here are the locations where you can find a furry friend to take home:

North County

  • San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus
    572 Airport Road, Oceanside, CA
  • ARE Animal Rescue Inc
    4712 College Blvd., Oceanside, CA
  • San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus
    3500 Burnet Drive, Escondido, CA
  • Rancho Coastal Humane Society
    389 Requeza Street, Encinitas, CA

San Diego Central

South and East County

Online Only

This article tagged under:

adoptable pets
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us