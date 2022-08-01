PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'

Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve.
NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
Clear the Shelters
Here is what you need to know about NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's Clear the Shelters event
If you see someone that you feel could be your friend for a lifetime, contact the animal shelter listed below to take them home.
Here are today's featured pets, which are just a few of the thousands of local animals who need loving homes:
Meet Kylee, a loveable Vietnamese potbelly pig. Despite their reputation, pigs are actually clean creatures, the San Diego Human Society says. If you're looking for a smart and adventurous companion for your spacious land, Kylee is waiting for you at the San Diego Humane Society's Escondido Campus.
This energetic American pit bull terrier is named Dana. The 6-year-old pup is looking for a family that can keep up with her, possibly a runner or hiker who wants more than just a stroll around the block. If you're athletic and want a companion for your adventures, consider adopting Dana from the San Diego Humane Society.
This is Viveca. She is an affectionate couch potato of a tortoiseshell cat. She's house-trained and well-behaved, but not a fan of dogs. You can meet Viveca at the Friends of Cats shelter in El Cajon.
Meet Rocky, a scruffy dog who is a bit of a character. He loves going on walks but watch out because this little guy is literally afraid of his own shadow. He does better with children over 6 years old. Rocky is currently at the San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside campus.
Where to Adopt Shelter Pets in San Diego County
NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are partnering with 11 San Diego County animal shelters to help local pets find their forever homes. Here are the locations where you can find a furry friend to take home:
North County
- San Diego Humane Society - Oceanside Campus
572 Airport Road, Oceanside, CA
- ARE Animal Rescue Inc
4712 College Blvd., Oceanside, CA
- San Diego Humane Society - Escondido Campus
3500 Burnet Drive, Escondido, CA
- Rancho Coastal Humane Society
389 Requeza Street, Encinitas, CA
San Diego Central
- The Cat Lounge Rescue and Adoption Center
1006 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA
- Mission Bay Puppy Rescue
3896 Bayside Walk, San Diego , CA
- San Diego Humane Society - San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines Street, San Diego, CA
- Woofs and Wags Dog Rescue
3610 Rosecrans Street, San Diego, CA
South and East County
- San Diego Humane Society - El Cajon Campus
1373 N. Marshall Ave., El Cajon, CA
- Friends of Cats Inc.
15587 Olde Highway 80, El Cajon, CA
- Chula Vista Animal Care Facility
130 Beyer Way, Chula Vista, CA
Online Only