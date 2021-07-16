PHOTOS: Hats Off to The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Sights and Fashion From the Race

By NBC 7 Staff

Athletically trained horses, outrageous but charming hats and, of course, the thick sense of competition in the air is back and, better yet, fans are able to enjoy it in person this year -- the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club has returned and welcomed guests under limited capacity.

The highly anticipated summer event was forced to shut out the public in 2020 due to the pandemic but with COVID-19 vaccines widely available, the race was open to ticketholders just like years prior.

From stunning views of the seaside racetrack to impressive threads on guests, here are images from this year's event:

13 photos
1/13
Todd Strain
A racegoer dons her purple best on this fine Friday afternoon.
2/13
The Paddock at the Del Mar Racetrack is where horses get saddled before they hit the track.
3/13
4/13
All quiet on the racetrack front before the first post at 2 p.m. on Del Mar Opening Day.
5/13
Those with the most extravagant and beautiful hats compete for the top title during the Opening Day Hat Contest.
6/13
7/13
This ensemble screams “where the turf meets the surf.”
8/13
Hat expert Christine A. Moore says fascinators, hats and hatinators are all fabulous trends for the races.
9/13
Audra Stafford
NBC 7 reporter Audra Stafford sports a pristine, purple hat for the occasion.
10/13
SkyRanger 7
Racehorses take a breather at the Del Mar Racetrack before the main event.
11/13
SkyRanger 7
SkyRanger 7 captures aerial images of the Del Mar Racetrack.
12/13
SkyRanger 7
An eagle-eye view of the Del Mar Racetrack, courtesy of SkyRanger 7.
13/13
SkyRanger 7
The stars of the race appear relaxed hours before the big event.

This article tagged under:

Del Mar Thoroughbred ClubSan DiegoDel MarRaceHorses

