PHOTOS: Hats Off to The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Sights and Fashion From the Race

Athletically trained horses, outrageous but charming hats and, of course, the thick sense of competition in the air is back and, better yet, fans are able to enjoy it in person this year -- the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club has returned and welcomed guests under limited capacity.

The highly anticipated summer event was forced to shut out the public in 2020 due to the pandemic but with COVID-19 vaccines widely available, the race was open to ticketholders just like years prior.

From stunning views of the seaside racetrack to impressive threads on guests, here are images from this year's event: