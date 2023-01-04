Photos: ‘Hammered': Big Surf Damages OB Pier Again

5 photos
1/5
Jim Grant
For the second time in three years, big waves damaged San Diego's iconic Ocean Beach Pier.
2/5
Jim Grant
High surf and a high tide combined on Monday to raise the 10- 12-foot waves high enough to skin at least 100-feet of railing boards off the south side of the pier, a witness told NBC 7.
3/5
Jim Grant
Grant, who has been going over to OB to shoot the waves for more than 30 years, used his Nikon camera and an 300MM lens — a rig that would set you back over $3,000 — to capture some startling shots of the ocean’s power.
4/5
Jim Grant
A series of shots captured by Grant shows what appears to be a large section of railing bracing on the south side of the pier, when, in fact, what the viewer is seeing is really about a dozen of the railing boards themselves that have been shorn from their upright supports by the pounding surf.
5/5
Jim Grant
“Looked like a conduit or something was just strung out all over the pier, so that’s down, that’s out, Grant said, adding that he saw seaweed and sand had shot over the seawall at the foot of Newport at Abbott Street.

