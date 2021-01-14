Photos: Firefighters Tackle San Marcos Brush Fire Near Palomar College
An afternoon brush fire with what firefighters described as having a "moderate" rate of speed sparked near Palomar College on Thursday.
Firefighters from San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Escondido, Encinitas and other area departments promptly responded to the blaze, dubbed the Comet Fire, with ground and air crews.
Take a look at the firefight with images taken, below:
