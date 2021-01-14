Photos: Firefighters Tackle San Marcos Brush Fire Near Palomar College

An afternoon brush fire with what firefighters described as having a "moderate" rate of speed sparked near Palomar College on Thursday.

Firefighters from San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Escondido, Encinitas and other area departments promptly responded to the blaze, dubbed the Comet Fire, with ground and air crews.

Take a look at the firefight with images taken, below:

14 photos
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
6/14
7/14
8/14
9/14
10/14
11/14
12/14
13/14
14/14

This article tagged under:

san marcosNorth Countyfirebrush firePalomar College

More Photo Galleries

Aerial Images: Droves of Pro-Trump Supporters, Counter-Protesters Flock to Pacific Beach
Aerial Images: Droves of Pro-Trump Supporters, Counter-Protesters Flock to Pacific Beach
Photos: Cleanup Efforts Begin After Violence Shakes the Capitol
Photos: Cleanup Efforts Begin After Violence Shakes the Capitol
Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building
Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building
Photos: Trump, Supporters Rally in DC Over Electoral Votes Count
Photos: Trump, Supporters Rally in DC Over Electoral Votes Count
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us