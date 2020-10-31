Photos: Election 2020 in San Diego County

Early voting is underway in San Diego County. As of Friday, the County Registrar of Voters said more than 1 million people had returned their mail ballots. This is an impressive record surpassing the number of people who voted by mail in 2016.
Below, scenes from vote centers, ballot drop boxes, and other locations around San Diego in the days before and on Election Day.
Voters cast their ballots at San Diego County Registrar of Voters on October 5, 2020 in San Diego, California, as early voting begins in California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
A voter signs-in to cast his ballot at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters on October 5, 2020 in San Diego, California , as early voting begins in California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
Sign-in paperwork with PPE is viewed at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters on October 5, 2020 in San Diego, California, as early voting begins in California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
Voters line up to cast their ballots at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters on October 5, 2020 in San Diego, California , as early voting begins in California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
A voter walks into the the San Diego County Registrar of Voters to cast his ballot on October 5, 2020 in San Diego, California, as early voting begins in California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
My vote, My health
Some San Ysidro medical professionals are urging people in the South Bay to cast their ballots.
A voter casts his ballot at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters on October 5, 2020 in San Diego, California, as early voting begins in California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
A voter at the polls, as early voting begins in California.
A voter walking to the polls, as early voting begins in California.