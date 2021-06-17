Photos: Day 1 of US Open at Torrey Pines

It's time to tee up in San Diego: the U.S. Open returned to the Torrey Pines Golf Course, 13 years after that legendary finish in 2008.
The 121st U.S. Open Championship runs from June 17 to June 20.
This year, fans can expect Phil Mickelson, a San Diego native who won the 2021 PGA Championship, Xander Schauffele, a San Diego native who also played for San Diego State, Hideki Matsuyama who won the 2021 Masters and Bryson Dechambeau, the defending champ.
Here are photos from the course on Day 1, which got off to a late start due to some fog:
21 photos
1/21
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: The U.S. Open trophy is seen near the first tee during a fog-delayed first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California.
2/21
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: A general view is seen during prior to the start of the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California. The start of round one has been delayed due to fog.
3/21
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Members of the grounds crew tend to a bunker on the the 18th hole during a fog-delayed first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California.
4/21
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: A general view is seen during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California.
5/21
Harry How/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: A sign reads, “Due to COVID protocols players are not allowed to sign autographs” as seen during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California.
6/21
Harry How/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Bernd Wiesberger of Austria reacts to his shot on the second tee during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
7/21
Harry How/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Abraham Ancer of Mexico plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
8/21
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on after hitting his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
9/21
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
10/21
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays from the rough on the 15th hole as a gallery of fans look on during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
11/21
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Collin Morikawa of the United States looks at his yardage book on the 17th green during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
12/21
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays a second shot on the 17th hole as a gallery of fans look on during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
13/21
Harry How/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Yosuke Asaji of Japan plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
14/21
Harry How/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Martin Kaymer of Germany plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California.
15/21
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California.
16/21
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Justin Thomas of the United States waves on the sixth green during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California.
17/21
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Francesco Molinari of Italy plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California.
18/21
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Guido Migliozzi of Italy plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California.
19/21
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Billy Horschel of the United States waves on the fourth green during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California.
20/21
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Tommy Fleetwood of England smiles on the sixth green during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California.
21/21
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Matthew Wolff of the United States looks on from the sixth hole during the first round of the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on June 17, 2021 in San Diego, California.