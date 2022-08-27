Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society

By NBC 7 Staff

Clear the Shelters’ main adoption event returned to San Diego County on Saturday! At participating animal shelters, adoption fees were waived for this day.

Hundreds of animals have already been adopted in the region since the campaign began on Aug. 1 and those good times will continue to roll through the end of the month.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 was at the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego campus.

Check out some of the photos of the event below:

6 photos
1/6
NBC 7's meteorologist Dagmar Midcap with some cute cats that are up for adoption
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
Meet #Lady! She’s guaranteed to steal your heart. She’s instantly warm and loves kisses! She’s been at the Gaines Street shelter for entirely too long— a volunteer even dubbed her as a favorite!! Oh, and she has blue AND green eyes!

clear the shelters

