PHOTOS: ‘Christmas Star' Brings Magic to Night Sky After 800 Year

By Andrew Johnson and David Biggar

There's a bright light at the end of 2020 -- you just have to look up.

What Is the Great Conjunction?
A Great Conjunction is when the gas giants Jupiter and Saturn appear close together when viewed from Earth. And on Dec. 21, the planets appeared so close together that they almost looked like one point of light to the unaided eye, forming a so-called "Christmas Star."

When Was the Last "Christmas Star"?
The last time the planets were this close was in 1623, but the gas giants weren't visible in the sky because they dropped below the horizon before it was dark enough to see. It was in 1226 that the event was last visible to the naked eye.

But no matter the time period, this event is something that should be documented and enjoyed!

Did you snap an incredible picture of the once-in-a-lifetime event? Send it to us here!

9 photos
1/9
John Melson
A stunning picture captured in San Marcos on Dec. 21, 2020 of the Great Conjunction.
2/9
Dayleen Grondalski
POV: Looking through a telescope up at the “Christmas Star” in the Poway and Scripps Ranch area.
3/9
Evelyn Armstrong
An NBC 7 viewer got an early look at the phenomenon.
4/9
Julian Betts
It may appear small in the sky, but the beauty is massive!
5/9
Kathy Julien
NBC 7 viewer Kathy Julien had her telescope ready in San Marcos to spot the Great Conjunction.
6/9
John Melson
An NBC 7 viewer set up in San Marcos to catch a glimpse of the once-in-a-lifetime sight.
7/9
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images
A picture taken on December 21, 2020, in al-Salmi district, a desert area west of Kuwait City, shows the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.
8/9
CiCi Sayer
9/9
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A view of the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn over the sky in New York City on December 21, 2020.

This article tagged under:

christmas starSpaceJupiterSaturngreat conjunction

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Coronavirus Vaccine in San Diego
Photos: Coronavirus Vaccine in San Diego
Photos: White House Reveals Christmas Decorations
Photos: White House Reveals Christmas Decorations
Meet Pauline, Santa Barbara Zoo's New African Lion Cub
Meet Pauline, Santa Barbara Zoo's New African Lion Cub
The Last ‘Jaws' Model Just Gnashed Into the Academy Museum in LA
The Last ‘Jaws' Model Just Gnashed Into the Academy Museum in LA
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us