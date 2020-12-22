PHOTOS: ‘Christmas Star' Brings Magic to Night Sky After 800 Year

There's a bright light at the end of 2020 -- you just have to look up.

What Is the Great Conjunction?

A Great Conjunction is when the gas giants Jupiter and Saturn appear close together when viewed from Earth. And on Dec. 21, the planets appeared so close together that they almost looked like one point of light to the unaided eye, forming a so-called "Christmas Star."

When Was the Last "Christmas Star"?

The last time the planets were this close was in 1623, but the gas giants weren't visible in the sky because they dropped below the horizon before it was dark enough to see. It was in 1226 that the event was last visible to the naked eye.

But no matter the time period, this event is something that should be documented and enjoyed!

