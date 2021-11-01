Photos: Catch a Rare Glimpse of the Blooming Corpse Flower in Encinitas

The bloom only happens every four to five years. And even then, the spectacle only lasts 48 hours. But those who get to see the Amorphophallus titanium bloom in person, also get to experience its morbid smell.

It's no wonder why locals and even more distant admirers make their way to San Diego for the rare blooming of the so-called "corpse flower," which happens to be underway now at the San Diego Botanical Garden in Encinitas.



For those who can't make it in person, take a look at the rare spectacle below (and be glad you can't smell through your screen).