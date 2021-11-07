The 2021 Breeders' Cup World Championships returned to the Del Mar Race Track Nov. 5-6, four years after its initial visit. The two-day spectacle drew in many local and international horse-racing fans.
Here's a look at the highly anticipated sporting event:
Icon Sportswire
DEL MAR, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Life Is Good ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. takes the lead at the top of the stretch on his way to winning the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile on November 06, 2021, at the Breeder’s Cup World Championships in Del Mar, CA. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire
DEL MAR, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Horses break from the starting gate for the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile on November 06, 2021, at the Breeder’s Cup World Championships in Del Mar, CA. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire
DEL MAR, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Life Is Good ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. takes the lead on his way to winning the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile on November 06, 2021, at the Breeder’s Cup World Championships in Del Mar, CA. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire
DEL MAR, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Space Blue ridden by William Buick pulls ahead in the stretch to win the Breeders’ Cup Mile on November 06, 2021, at the Breeder’s Cup World Championships in Del Mar, CA. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire
DEL MAR, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Horses break from the starting gate for the Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff on November 06, 2021, at the Breeder’s Cup World Championships in Del Mar, CA. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire
DEL MAR, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Marche Lorraine ridden by Oisin Murphy comes up on the outside to win the Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff on November 06, 2021, at the Breeder’s Cup World Championships in Del Mar, CA. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire
DEL MAR, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Marche Lorraine ridden by Oisin Murphy crossing the finish line to win the Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff on November 06, 2021, at the Breeder’s Cup World Championships in Del Mar, CA. (Photo by Cynthia Lum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)