PHOTOS: $5.3M rotating La Mesa Home hits the market

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Ever wanted to live in a home where all the rooms had spectacular views of San Diego? Well, now you can. The only rotating home in San Diego County has just hit the market for the first time and its price will leave you spinning. 

The home, located in La Mesa near Mount Helix, has gone on the market for $5.3 million. It features four bedrooms, three and a half baths, a detached garage, 43 solar panels, a recreation room, a granny flat, and a private 25,000-square-foot lot that has 11 fruit trees.

Take a look at the inside.

For more details on the home, click here.

Melvina Selfani, realtor
Photo of the garage that has a turn table to rotate cars 180 degrees.
