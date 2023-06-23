PHOTOS: $5.3M rotating La Mesa Home hits the market

Ever wanted to live in a home where all the rooms had spectacular views of San Diego? Well, now you can. The only rotating home in San Diego County has just hit the market for the first time and its price will leave you spinning.

The home, located in La Mesa near Mount Helix, has gone on the market for $5.3 million. It features four bedrooms, three and a half baths, a detached garage, 43 solar panels, a recreation room, a granny flat, and a private 25,000-square-foot lot that has 11 fruit trees.

Take a look at the inside.

