Three local eateries climbed their way into Yelp's annual list of the 'Top 100 Places to Eat' in the U.S. One of the spots -- an unassuming little food truck -- nabbed the No. 1 ranking. Here's a look at the San Diego eateries that made the cut: Shawarma Guys (No. 1); Soichi Sushi (No. 9); Mr. Bibi (No. 26).