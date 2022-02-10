barrio logan

Photo Shows Suspected Driver in Barrio Logan Hit-and-Run That Killed War Hero

Felipe Nieto, 77, was hospitalized and died 10 days later after he was struck by a car in Barrio Logan on Jan. 2

By Dave Summers and Melissa Adan

A photo of the suspected driver in a hit-and-run that killed Felipe Nieto in Barrio Logan in early January 2022.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the driver responsible for a Vietnam War veteran's death in Barrio Logan last month.

Felipe Nieto, 77, was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Logan Avenue and Sampson Street the evening of Jan. 2. He was hospitalized with a brain injury and died 10 days later.

Seventy-seven-year-old Felipe Nieto, a Vietnam War veteran, was left in the street after the incident, reports NBC 7's Melissa Adan.

On Thursday, Crime Stoppers released a photo of the driver taken after the collision. The driver got out of his car to check on Nieto and drove away. Police say the driver stopped no longer than 30 seconds.

"Why he didn't stay is beyond me. I would never think to leave a human being laying on the street like that," Nieto's daughter Felicia Nieto said.

Felipe Nieto was an Army Veteran who served three tours in the Vietnam war

Crime Stoppers also released a snapshot of the driver's license plate: temporary plate U511847 out of Arizona. The driver's car was a gray 2015 Chevy Malibu.


Since her father's death, Leticia said she's been doing her best to cope.

"It's very tragic and sad. A lot of sleepless nights. It's been horrible for myself and my family," Leticia Nieto said.

Leticia Nieto
Felipe Nieto, 77, was hospitalized and later died after he was struck by a car in Barrio Logan.

Leticia Nieto told NBC 7 in January her father made a stop at the grocery store after leaving the VFW post in Barrio Logan, but never made it home.

"He did a lot of great things for his family, for this country, and for his community," Leticia Nieto said days after her father's death. She has been pleading with the police and community for help in finding the driver.

Felipe Nieto served his country in the Vietnam War -- three tours, in fact -- and was a father of five, and a grandfather.

"We want justice and we want answers, too," Leticia Nieto said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

