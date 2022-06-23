Phillies Hand Musgrove 1st Loss Of The Season

Joe Musgrove finally lost a game....that it took until late June for a Major League Baseball team to beat Musgrove says a lot about what a super season the Padres pitcher is having.

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer and J.T. Realmuto added a three-run shot for the Philadelphia Phillies, who handed Musgrove his first loss of the season with a 6-2 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.

Musgrove (8-1) saw his ERA rise from 1.59, which had been second-lowest in the majors, to 2.12.

After getting through the first 4 innings without giving up a hit, Musgrove gave up 1 run in the 5th, then 2 homers and 5 runs in the 6th inning.

Musgrove allowed six runs and seven hits in six innings, with only one strikeout and a walk. It was the first time this year he's allowed more than two earned runs.

The Padres scored the games first run, when Eric Hosmer led off the 2nd inning with his 6th homer of the season.

San Diego scored it's only other run of the game in the 8th inning on a Jorge Alfaro ground-out.

With the loss the Padres record falls to 44-28, and they drop a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

The Padres and Phillies continue the 4-game series Friday at Petco Park.