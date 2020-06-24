Philip Rivers Puts Santaluz Mansion on Market

You won't be seeing Chargers legend Philip Rivers in the powder blue and gold anymore, and your chances of seeing him at a San Diego-area grocery store in the off season just became a lot slimmer.

Rivers, who signed a free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts this off-season, just put his Santaluz mansion on the market.

The home is an errant tee shot away from the Santaluz Club golf course within an up-scale residential community in San Diego's Black Mountain Ranch neighborhood.

Rivers' former abode features everything you'd expect for an NFL star, his wife, and their nine kids.

The home sits on an acre with views of the Pacific Ocean and features six bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths, according to the L.A. Times, so it appears the Chargers' all-time leader in games, passing yards, and passing touchdowns will be settling into something bigger in the Hoosier State.

If you have a cool $4.2 million, it could be yours.

Photos:

Photos courtesy of Tyler Bowman- Bowman Group Media.