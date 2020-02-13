Pharmacist’s Alleged Threats Prompt Increased Security At Rady Children’s Hospital

A 54 year old pharmacist at Rady Children's Hospital is under investigation for threatening to "shoot up his work place and come burn it down" according to documents obtained by NBC 7.

The pharmacist, Augusto "Augie" Siason, was identified in a Gun Violence Emergency Protective Order, filed by San Diego Police last Friday, allowing them to temporarily take control of 10 guns and ammunition owned by Siason.

The protective order was approved by an on call judge late at night, the same night police received the information, and shows just how serious officers took the threats. Gun Violence Emergency Protective Orders are typically issued when a threat is considered "imminent" according to SDPD Lt. Shawn Takeuchi.

Takeuchi said officers took Siason into temporary custody and placed him in a medical facility for a mental health evaluation after he was considered a danger to himself and/or others.

Takeuchi did not know if Siason was still in custody, but said the law would not allow him to be held for more than 72 hours. He also said Siason was cooperative with officers.

Rady Children's Hospital administrators released a statement Thursday afternoon confirming increased security measures on the main campus.

"At Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the safety of our patients, family and staff is always our top priority. In response to a potential safety concern directed at specific employees, Rady Children’s main campus is currently on heightened security status. We have taken steps to assure safety for patients, staff and visitors, including working closely with law enforcement."

The hospital also filed a workplace violence restraining order against Siason. A court hearing on the civil matter is scheduled for March 5th.

The Gun Violence Emergency Protective Order against Siason will expire on February 28th unless a judge orders an extension.