Pham Returns to Padres After Negative COVID-19 Tests

Outfielder had not participated in Summer Camp after positive test

By Derek Togerson

Norm Hall/Getty Images

When the Padres reported to Petco Park to start Spring Training 2.0 outfielder Tommy Pham, although he was asymptomatic, tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday he finally got to get on the field with his teammates.

Pham has tested negative for the novel coronavirus twice, clearing his way to leave isolation and continue preparing for the start of the 2020 season. San Diego opens at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, July 24.

The 32-year-old was one of the Padres' most significant off-season additions. Pham came over in a trade with Tampa Bay in a 5-player deal that sent Hunter Renfroe to the Rays. Pham excels in getting on base, something the Friars have struggled with for several years, and is known as a strong and stabilizing clubhouse presence.

Jorge Mateo, who was acquired in a trade with the Oakland A's in late June, is now the only Padre sitting out after a positive COVID-19 test.

