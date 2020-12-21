Pfizer Vaccine Expected to Go to 1st San Diego County Patient Monday

What to Know As part of Phase 1A of the vaccine-rollout plan, frontline health care workers and staff will be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, followed by long-term care patients and staff.

San Diego County received a 28,000-dose supply of the vaccine on the week of Dec. 14; a local military health center received an undisclosed amount of doses

Health care officials believe the first long-term care patient vaccinated on Monday would be Carlos Alegre, a patient at the Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Long-term care patients in San Diego County were expected to start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, advancing the region's efforts to vaccinate the most vulnerable patients first.

Sharp HealthCare was slated to vaccinate Carlos Alegre, a long-term care patient at the Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, on Monday afternoon. Alegre is expected to be the first patient in San Diego County to receive his first dose of the two-part Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

San Diego County received 28,000 doses of the vaccine last week. So far, medical centers have prioritized front-line health care workers who are most at risk of being exposed to COVID-19. But long-term care residents and staff are also included in the Centers for Disease Control's highest-priority group.

Other members of the Birch Patrick Skilled Nursing Facility and some patients at Sharp's Villa Coronado will also be vaccinated on Monday.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in San Diego County?

The Moderna vaccine, approved by the Federal Drug Administration over the weekend, has arrived in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. The vaccine, which does not need to be stored at as low a temperature as Pfizer's, will be distributed to more rural areas.

It wasn't immediately clear if San Diego County would receive any of the 672,600 doses expected to be shipped to California hospitals this week.

Meanwhile, California was awaiting another 233,025 Pfizer doses this week.

Both vaccines are close to 95% effective and require two doses over a period of several weeks.

Photos: Coronavirus Vaccine in San Diego

Timeline: Vaccine Rollout in San Diego County

Almost immediately after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved in the United States, doses were shipped to large cities across the country. San Diego County received its first batch on Dec. 14, and was expected to have 28,000 doses for distribution by the time the week was over. The Department of Defense also shipped separate batches of the vaccine to Naval Medical Center San Diego (which also gave doses to Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton) in order to protect critical military health care workers.

On Tuesday, local hospitals and the military installations began administering vaccines to their critical care health care workers, starting with Naval Medical Center San Diego and Rady Children's Hospital.

Brittanee Randle made history in San Diego as the first non-military resident to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first nonmilitary San Diego County resident to receive the vaccine was emergency room nurse Britanee Randle, 27, who's worked at Rady Children's Hospital for two years.

"It was great!" Randle said. "The person administering it was awesome. I'm actually afraid of needles, and I didn't even feel it."

Randle shared her story with us here.

NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more on how the first COVID-19 vaccines were used in San Diego.

Among San Diego's military community, Lt. Catherine Senoyuit was the first to receive a coronavirus vaccine Tuesday at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

On Wednesday, four more medical facilities in San Diego County began administering the coronavirus vaccine: UC San Diego Health; Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton (given doses from Naval Medical Center San Diego); Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center in Grantville; and Palomar Health.

“This vaccine means a lot. I know it may seem scary, but it’s for the benefit of everyone,” said Merope Duffin, Emergency Department nurse at @KPSanDiego. “It’s been a very long and challenging year in the ER, and this vaccine means seeing an end to the pandemic." #COVIDvaccine pic.twitter.com/8lDJJAeUHL — Kaiser Permanente San Diego (@KPSanDiego) December 17, 2020

Diego Varras of Environmental Services is one the first frontline workers to receive the #COVIDvaccine at Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center. Learn more at: https://t.co/zcZrWsHsjb pic.twitter.com/CQ9FsH8ZxX — Kaiser Permanente San Diego (@KPSanDiego) December 17, 2020

Palomar Health said it plans, within six weeks, to provide all staff who agree to take the vaccine's two doses. Their first recipient was respiratory ttherapist Jon Hammer, also vaccinated on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Scripps Health began administering the vaccine.

Scripps said it would administer the new vaccine “based strictly on federal, state and county guidelines, focusing first on health care workers who are at greatest risk and then moving to subsequent tiers based on the same criteria.”

Keith Darce of Scripps Health said on Dec. 17 that the facility had received 72% of the doses it had requested for Tier 1 vaccination.

Meanwhile, Kaiser Permanente said it planned to roll out coronavirus vaccinations Thursday at its Kearny Mesa location.

Thursday’s batch given at Kaiser Permanente was part of the medical facility’s initial 525-dose allocation it had received from the county’s 28,000 doses this week.

San Diego's Vaccine Plan: Which Communities Will Get It First?

Administering the vaccine to the public will be a three-phase process in which health care workers and long-term care workers and residents will be given priority, followed by essential workers, then adults who are over the age of 65 or who have medical conditions.

The 28,000 doses delivered around San Diego last week will be used to vaccinate 72% of the nearly 40,000 people “working in acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals and are at highest risk of contracting COVID-19.”

“We first have to vaccinate our acute health care personnel who are at highest risk,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. “After everyone in that group has gotten their first dose, we will move into our next priority group.”

Residents and employees of skilled nursing facilities are also part of the county’s first-priority group.

The 28,000 recipients in the initial group will get their second dose when more Pfizer vaccine arrives in the region, the county added.

After this first group is vaccinated, additional doses will arrive in San Diego County, and those doses will be used to immunize more acute health care workers.

In Phase 2 of the vaccine roll out, critical workers not included in Phase 1 will be eligible for the vaccine, as well as children and young adults under the age of 30. Phase 3 includes everyone else in the U.S.

The coronavirus vaccine is expected to be available to the general public in the spring of 2021, the San Diego County Communications Office said.

When that happens, the vaccine should be available via health care providers, local pharmacies, community clinics or county vaccination sites.

San Diego County is adding all coronavirus vaccine updates to its website here.

Side-effects of the Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine may include swelling, fatigue, irritation, pain or a headache. Some patients who have taken the vaccine reported chills and low-grade fever, according to former FDA chief Dr. Margaret Hamburg.

Vaccine doses bought with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be free to Americans, according to the CDC. However, vaccination providers could charge an administration fee if they chose.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines were developed using mRNA—short for messenger RNA— technology. Here is how they work.