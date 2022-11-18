Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to Visit Otay Mesa East Project

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is slated to visit San Diego on Friday to highlight the ongoing Otay Mesa East project and how it will better the movement of commercial goods.

As part of his visit, Buttigieg will discuss the importance of the project in a press conference and how the Department of Transportation’s $150 million grant is helping it keep pace with its goal for completion in 2024. The Otay Mesa project will construct a new commercial vehicle enforcement facility to speed up the movement of goods and will construct a new Port of Entry.

After completion, the new space will be the second gate in Otay Mesa and the third between San Diego County and Mexico.

Following the press conference, Buttigieg will tour a commercial vehicle inspection facility.

Friday’s visit will mark the White House official’s second visit to San Diego County this year. Just last month, he traveled up the coast on an Amtrak train to get a first-hand look at coastal erosion threatening the tracks.

“We have to make sure timetable of government and construction bend to meet the needs of physics, not the other way around,” he said following the ride. “Certainly having now seen it for myself just how few feet stand between these rails and the bluffs and the beach, you can see how little room there is for maneuver, so to speak, there really is.”