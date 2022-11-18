Pete Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to Visit Otay Mesa East Project

Just last month, the White House official got a first-hand look at coastal erosion threatening train tracks in San Diego County

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is slated to visit San Diego on Friday to highlight the ongoing Otay Mesa East project and how it will better the movement of commercial goods.

As part of his visit, Buttigieg will discuss the importance of the project in a press conference and how the Department of Transportation’s $150 million grant is helping it keep pace with its goal for completion in 2024. The Otay Mesa project will construct a new commercial vehicle enforcement facility to speed up the movement of goods and will construct a new Port of Entry.

Infrastructure

North County Oct 25

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Tours San Diego's Bluff Erosion by Train

politics Mar 23

Buttigieg Says DOT Will Dole Out $2.9 Billion in Infrastructure Grants to States and Cities

After completion, the new space will be the second gate in Otay Mesa and the third between San Diego County and Mexico.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Following the press conference, Buttigieg will tour a commercial vehicle inspection facility.

Friday’s visit will mark the White House official’s second visit to San Diego County this year. Just last month, he traveled up the coast on an Amtrak train to get a first-hand look at coastal erosion threatening the tracks.

“We have to make sure timetable of government and construction bend to meet the needs of physics, not the other way around,” he said following the ride. “Certainly having now seen it for myself just how few feet stand between these rails and the bluffs and the beach, you can see how little room there is for maneuver, so to speak, there really is.”

This article tagged under:

Pete ButtigiegSan Diegoinfrastructureport of entryOtay Mesa East
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us