Petco Park's Vaccination Super Station to Reopen After Shipment Delay Causes Supply Shortage

Downtown San Diego’s vaccination super station is slated to reopen Wednesday after a delayed shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines forced delays.

The county announced Friday that its expected shipment of COVID-19 vaccines never arrived and would impact the region’s vaccination availability. For that reason, many locals; confirmed appointments for the vaccine were pushed back as the county prioritized individuals who were due for their second dose of the shot before they temporarily shut the site down.

Tailgate Park’s vaccine site has been closed since Saturday due to the supply shortage. On Tuesday, the county’s shipment of the vaccines finally arrived but the cause of the delay is still unclear.

More than 100,000 doses of the vaccine has been administered at the East Village location but the future of the super station is unknown, considering baseball season is just around the corner. The city and county agreed the vaccine site would leave Tailgate Park by April 1 since it would be near the Padres’ opening season.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said they would probably look for “smaller locations that can better handle the volume of interest.”

"If it is a city site, we will make it available," Gloria told NBC 7. "You are hearing that directly from the mayor. My team understands there is no higher priority in city hall right now than getting as many San Diegans vaccinated as possible."

To see what appointments are available for the COVID-19 vaccine in San Diego County, click here.