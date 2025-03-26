Petco Park's historic Western Metal building enters new era for 2025 Padres season

There is no "out with the old" but there is "in with the new" for the historic building at the corner of Petco Park for the 2025 San Diego Padres season.

The Western Metal Supply Co Building, a fixture of San Diego since 1909 that was designed into the Padres stadium for its opening in 2004, has undergone a multi-million dollar renovation just in time for Opening Day. Included in the renovations are a redesigned team store, brewery and rooftop event space.

The Padres New Era team Store added about 1,000 square feet of retail space with more checkout locations, new designs and remodeled restrooms. The new Entertainment Suite can accommodate 16+ guests that includes an exterior deck with field-facing seats, the Padres said.

At the store, fans can find six Padres merchandise collaborations throughout the season. A limited clothing line by Pro Standard designed by Padres wives and girlfriends, will be the first to launch in April.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Above the team store, the Budweiser Loft has been renovated and will be open to ticketed fans on gameday unless booked for private groups. It is also the site for Padres member happy hours.

The Budweiser loft will connect to the Western Metal Rooftop via a grand staircase. On the building's top level, a raised deck provides 4,000 square feet of guest space with a covered trellis for shade during the summer days and heating during the colder nights. New TVs will make sure rooftop guests don't miss a play. The rooftop -- which can accommodate 300 guests alone or can be combined with the Budweiser Loft for a 1,000-guest capacity -- will be used for private events and gameday experiences, the Padres said.

On top of building renovations, fans can expect 14 unique giveaways throughout the season, including 6 bobbleheads, hats and kid-friendly items. Find the full giveaway calendar here.

The stadium is also making some environmental changes this year. Guests will see new trash bins with receptacles for compost bins and will be given compostable cutlery and plates and eateries.