Petco Park Vaccination Super Station Shutting Down After Saturday

Saturday, March 20, will be the last day of operations at the Petco Park vaccination super station, UC San Diego Health confirmed.

The drive-thru site on K Street has been offering first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna, weather and supply permitting, since mid-January.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

San Diego County residents with chronic illnesses are now able to receive the COVID-19. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford has more information on the newly expanded eligibility.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

UC San Diego Health urged people who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the downtown site to make sure they had a second dose appointment scheduled for this week. Anyone who doesn't can check their MyUCSDChart account or call 800-926-8273.

The Petco Park super station was the county's first large-scale vaccination site and started with a goal of administering 5,000 shots every day. The site served more than 2,500 health care workers on its first day of operation.

The county operates five other vaccination super stations in partnership with several health care networks, as well as dozens of smaller satellite locations. A list can be found here.

On Monday, the county expanded vaccine eligibility to include anyone 16 and older with specific underlying health conditions. Eligibility details from the county can be found here.

So far more than 430,300 San Diego County residents have been fully vaccinated. That lotal is expected to rise with the arrival of the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson last week.