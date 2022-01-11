Petco Park

Petco Park Trades Diamond for 26 Million Pounds of Dirt Ahead of Monster Jam, Supercross

By Rafael Avitabile

Petco Park traded its pristine diamond and striped grass for 26 million pounds of dirt so the world-famous Grave Digger and supercross riders can do their best Fernando Tatis Jr. impressions the next two weekends.

Five hundred truckloads of dirt is what it took to transform the Padres playing field into a dirt heap fit for two of the loudest and proudest non-baseball sporting events the stadium will ever see -- Monster Jam and Supercross.


SkyRanger 7 flew over the ballpark Tuesday to watch the dump trucks and bulldozers at work.

If only the Padres had some of that power available in their lineup down the stretch.

Monster Jam -- which features humongous monster trucks facing off in racing, freestyle, high jump and skills competitions -- revs up this weekend. Tickets and information are available here.

Supercross features racing between incredibly loud and fast dirtbikes. That show comes to town Jan. 22. Details here.

