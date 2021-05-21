Petco Park to Return to Full Capacity on June 17. Will the Friar Faithful Be There?

San Diego Padres fans, are you ready to take over Petco Park?

The San Diego Padres announced the team's first full capacity game of the season is set to take place next month on June 17 -- and they're calling it the "San Diego's Opening Day."

The Pads are hoping for their first fully packed Petco Park in a year-and-a-half (let's face it, maybe ever) when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

The announcement was made after Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the bulk of California's COVID-19 regulations are expected to be lifted June 15.

Despite the removal of capacity limits, some health and safety measures will remain in place at the ballpark, including routine cleaning, touchless soap, towel and hand sanitizer stations, and UV light handrails on escalators throughout the park. The Padres' bag and outside food and beverage policies will also remain in place.

Single-game tickets for San Diego's Opening Series go on sale Friday, June 4, at 1 p.m.

Along with the game, ballpark celebrations are in order throughout the entire "Full Opening Day" weekend, the team announced.

The festivities scheduled during the four-game weekend series will include:

June 17: A ceremony with a presentation of the American flag with more than 250 active-duty military members, a military flyover, on-field lineup introductions and a post-game fireworks show.

June 17: a DJ proceeding the game in Gallagher Square (formerly Petco Park)

June 18: the Padres will host the first BeerFest of the season featuring $5 beers

June 19: a live band will perform pre-game in Gallagher Square (formerly Petco Park) and all fans in attendance will receive free Padres Aloha shirts, while supplies last

June 20: the Padres will celebrate Father's Day with the return of KidsFest before the game in Gallagher Square, and post-game catch on the field.

The full-capacity announcement also came with good news for season ticketholders -- their seat designations will go back to pre-pandemic locations starting June 17.

