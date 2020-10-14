Petco Park Offers Socially Distanced Halloween Fun for Families

Some Halloween celebrations may have been canceled this year, but some festivities can still make the beloved October holiday fun.

Families looking to get into the Halloween spirit can head to downtown San Diego, where the Halloween Trail at Petco Park is offering a socially distanced-friendly event.

Dozens of pumpkins will take over Gallagher Square as themed booths will offer some fun to visitors. At the booths, children can collect candy and toys as well as “partake in the spooky festivities,” according to the ballpark.

To keep visitors safe and to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the Halloween Trail will be mapped as a one-way path.

Admission includes access to the pumpkin-adorned patch, a trick-or-treat souvenir bag for kids, a commemorative lanyard, one small pumpkin and, of course, candy. Tickets for children begin at $25 while adult tickets will begin at $20.

The festivities will run from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 under timed slots. Tickets must be purchased online, where families can choose what time they would like to arrive.

Tickets for the Halloween fun can be purchased here.