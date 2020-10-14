San Diego

Petco Park Offers Socially Distanced Halloween Fun for Families

The festivities will run from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 under timed slots

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

11111111PM005_Children_Enjo
Getty Images

Some Halloween celebrations may have been canceled this year, but some festivities can still make the beloved October holiday fun.

Families looking to get into the Halloween spirit can head to downtown San Diego, where the Halloween Trail at Petco Park is offering a socially distanced-friendly event.

Dozens of pumpkins will take over Gallagher Square as themed booths will offer some fun to visitors. At the booths, children can collect candy and toys as well as “partake in the spooky festivities,” according to the ballpark.

Halloween During Pandemic

What California has to say about celebrating the October holiday this year.

Halloween Oct 13

What Will a Pandemic Halloween Look Like? California Issues Some Recommendations

Oct 13

Airbnb Bans 1-Night Reservations on Halloween Weekend to Crack Down on Parties

To keep visitors safe and to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the Halloween Trail will be mapped as a one-way path.

Admission includes access to the pumpkin-adorned patch, a trick-or-treat souvenir bag for kids, a commemorative lanyard, one small pumpkin and, of course, candy. Tickets for children begin at $25 while adult tickets will begin at $20.

The festivities will run from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 under timed slots. Tickets must be purchased online, where families can choose what time they would like to arrive.

Tickets for the Halloween fun can be purchased here.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoHalloweenPetco ParkFamily Fungallagher park
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us