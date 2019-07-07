Hundreds gathered at Petco Park to watching the U.S. face off against the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup Final. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published 29 minutes ago)

As the U.S. women’s soccer team descended on the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in France for the World Cup final, hundreds of San Diegans descended on Petco Park to watch.

Donned in red, white, and blue, a large crowd of U.S. soccer superfans entered the downtown stadium at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The U.S. team is facing off against the Netherlands in Décines-Charpieu, France, after beating England 2-1 in the nail-biting semifinals.

US Beats England to Advance to Women’s World Cup Final

Christen Press and Alex Morgan both scored as the United States beat England on Tuesday to advance to the championship match of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. (Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019)

Petco Park also hosted a free viewing party for the semifinals.

A DJ will entertain the crowd during the commercial breaks, and the baseball stadium is offering drink specials.

“Everybody is pumped,” said Danny Truong, a soccer referee. “We’re excited.”

Truong was wearing a custom jersey with his favorite number: 11.

“Those players are the heroes for the young ladies out here,” he told NBC 7. “We have the best team in the world right now.”

A victory on Sunday would give the Americans a second straight title and their fourth overall, more than any other nation.

“If we win, and I know we will win it, and, you know, we’re going to bring home the trophy,” Truong said.

Truong started chanting “U.S.A.” with the crowd as they entered Petco Park.

The Women’s World Cup final began at 8 a.m.

Click here to watch our partner Telemundo’s Spanish-language livestream coverage of the match.