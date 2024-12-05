Pet owners named their dogs after food, Bluey and Taylor Swift in 2024, report says

Luna is the most popular name for both dogs and cats in San Diego, according to an survey released Wednesday, but names such as Bucky and Suki are on the rise in popularity for our furry friends.

According to Rover.com, an online marketplace for pet supplies, the most popular dog name in the United States is Charlie, while the most purrfect cat name is Milo.

"The pet names we choose are a look into our latest cultural obsessions and our sources of joy," said Nicole Ellis, pet trainer and panelist on the Rover report. "This year's report reads like the magazines we used to love flipping through -- the names are equal parts tabloid-worthy and total comfort food."

In San Diego, the top five pup names are Luna, Bella, Daisy, Charlie and Milo. For cats, it's Luna, Milo, Oliver, Cleo and Mochi. The aforementioned Bucky is the top "growth name" in the county for dogs, with Suki for cats.

Other names trending in the region may have something to do with their owner's appetite. Barley, Biscuit, Brownie, Waffles and Boba all saw a marked increase in use over last year. Additionally, Charlotte, Mickey and Ziggy have increased by more than 200% since last year, the report found.

Nationwide, the name Bluey has been used much more frequently, likely owing its success to the Australian Heeler pup on young children's screens.

Sports names such as Brunson, Wemby, Kelce and others are on the rise, as are culinary names such as Calzone, Chive, and Provolone -- all are up 211% compared to last year.

Even our pets are subject to the might of Swifties, with the Rover report finding "Taylor Swift" as a name increased 461% for dogs and 459% for cats.

Results of the report are based on analysis of millions of user-submitted pet names provided by pet parents on Rover.com. The top 20 trending pet names are based on year-over-year growth with a minimum of 200 pets added in 2024, per name, according to a statement from the pet marketplace.