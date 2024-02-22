pets

No pets allowed? Renters may be in catbird's seat if state bill opens doggie-door for tenants

Legislation would remove blanket bans on pets in rental units and restrict landlords from asking about pets until after rental application is approved

By Eric S. Page

Getty Images

If AB 2216 passes through a slew of legislative obstacles, pet owners in California would be offered protections that, until its passage, could have them in the doghouse with their landlords.

The state bill, introduced earlier this month by San Francisco Assemblyman Matt Haney, would cover 12 million of the 17 million people who rent homes around the state and have furry friends, his office said in a news release issued this week. The legislation would remove blanket bans on pets in rental units, forcing landlords to provide "reasonable reason(s) for not allowing a pet in a rental unit" and would restrict landlords from asking about pets until after a rental application was approved.

San Diego Pet Parade

pets Jan 18

Has the impossible happened? Are there too many dogs in San Diego?

San Diego Jan 27

Southcrest grandma, cat, rescued by grandson from roof-high floodwaters

AB 2216 is part of the solution to California's housing crisis, according to Haney.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“We have to keep building housing, and much faster, but we won’t be able to solve this crisis if 12 million people across the state are being denied access to that housing because they have a companion pet," Haney is quoted as saying in the news release. "The majority of renters in our state, pet owners, are denied access to the majority of rental units. That makes no sense at all and it's dramatically exacerbating the housing crisis.”

More than 829,000 people are keeping pets in their homes without their landlord's knowledge, the news release claims: "This leaves landlords without adequate coverage for potential damages that could be mitigated if they knew their tenants had a pet such as pet insurance, or reasonable pet restrictions."

San Diego's Missing Pets

San Diego Humane Society Nov 10, 2023

Humane Society of Southern Arizona releases details on fate of missing pets

Oct 2, 2023

SD Humane Society officials fuming after Arizona executives suspended

San Diego Humane Society Sep 28, 2023

San Diego Humane Society prepping legal action over 250 missing pets sent to Arizona

Another hidden cost, according to Haney: One of the leading causes of pets being surrendered to animal shelters around the state is a lack of pet-friendly housing.

"Housing is a fundamental right that should not be limited because tenants are forced to choose between keeping their pet or putting a roof over their head." Jenny Berg, California State Director of the Humane Society of the United States, is quoted as saying in the news release.

AB 2216 was introduced on Feb. 7 and may be heard in committee on March 9.

This article tagged under:

pets
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us