Personal Trainers Find Ways to Keep Business Going During Pandemic

One industry that’s been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic- gyms along with personal trainers. Gyms are forced to shut their doors, leaving many personal trainers out of work.

GymGuyz Coastal San Diego has really had to make some changes and quick after the stay at home order went into effect.

Normally with this business, personal trainers would come to a client’s home with equipment and hold the training session there.

Now they obviously can’t do that, so they’ve transitioned to getting sessions online for their clients to use.

They had these virtual classes up and running in about a week and a half.

They also cleaned and assigned equipment to each client to use at home and started renting out equipment to anyone since it’s so hard to get right now.

The personal trainers also made it a priority to offer free virtual training classes for kids and those with disabilities, because they really want everyone to have options for exercising, especially right now.

“Even with PE programs that are virtual, it’s very simplistic and they get homework to do on their own but there’s nothing that’s really geared towards keeping kids physically fit in the confines of their home, so we decided we wanted to give back to that particular segment of the population,” explained Joseph Paglinawan, Owner of GymGuyz Coastal San Diego.

A link to those free virtual classes for kids can be found here:

Calendar of FREE Virtual Sessions:

https://bit.ly/VirtualSessionsCalendar

Register for FREE at:

https://bit.ly/GYMGUYZVPT