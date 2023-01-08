east village

Person Stabbed to Death in East Village Area of San Diego

By Renee Schmiedeberg

San Diego police patrol car
NBC 7

A person died after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego Sunday around 7:26 p.m. at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, but they were pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

Both SDPD and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the stabbing.

This article tagged under:

east villageSan DiegoSan Diego Police DepartmentSan Diego police
