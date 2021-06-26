Person Dies After Crashing Car in Downtown San Diego Following a Traffic Dispute, Suspect Sought

A person died Saturday after sustaining an injury following a fight over a traffic dispute in downtown San Diego, San Diego Police said.

A car crash was reported at around 2:58 p.m. Saturday on the 900 block of First Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a woman providing first aid to a man in the street. The man sustained unknown trauma to his upper body.

The victim was rushed in critical condition to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

During the investigation, officers determined the incident originally started a couple of blocks away over a traffic dispute.

The victim was in a fight with another male. When the other person drove away the victim and his passenger got back in the car and drove northbound on First Avenue. As the victim drove, he realized he had sustained an injury to his upper chest and eventually lost consciousness resulting in the crash, SDPD said.

The woman providing aid was identified as the passenger of the car. She was also transported to a local hospital.

A 14-year-old girl who was struck by flying debris from the crash was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives were at the scene to investigate.

The victim's name has not yet been released, but police describe him as a 33-year-old man.

Police said the suspect fled in a small red vehicle.

Police initially said the victim was stabbed but later said he sustained "unknown trauma to his upper body."

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.