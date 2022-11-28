Talmadge

Person Shot by Law Enforcement in Talmadge: San Diego Police

By NBC 7 Staff

The scene of a shooting involving San Diego deputies and Chula Vista officers.
NBC 7

At least one person was shot by law enforcement Monday night in San Diego's Talmadge neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident involved a task force made up of SDSO deputies and Chula Vista Police Department officers, and the affiliation of the law enforcement agent or agents who fired their weapon is unclear at this point, according to a San Diego County Sheriff's Department official.

The shooting was reported on Collwood Lane, south of Montezuma Road, at around 8:45 p.m., according to the SDSO.

It is unclear what led to the shooting. No deputies or officers were shot at, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, which is protocol for lethal and non-lethal shootings involving countywide law enforcement agencies except for SDPD, Lt. Sharki said.

Collwood Lane weaves through an apartment complex parallel to Collwood Boulevard.

