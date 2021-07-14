Person Shot at Storage Facility in Lakeside, Suspect Sought: SDSO

Police are looking for a suspect who shot a person at a storage facility in Lakeside Wednesday afternoon, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

The shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. on 13670 Hwy 8 Business at the storage facility named Lock and Hold Storage.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I just happened to hear the screeching of the police cars... and then eight cop cars came from all directions and an ambulance and a fire truck followed thereafter," said Lila Hogart, a manager of a nearby business.

No information was released on the condition of the victim or a suspect description.

SDSO deputies are at the scene investigating.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.