Person Shot at Storage Facility in Lakeside, Suspect Sought: SDSO

By NBC 7 Staff

Police are looking for a suspect who shot a person at a storage facility in Lakeside Wednesday afternoon, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

The shooting was reported at around 2 p.m. on 13670 Hwy 8 Business at the storage facility named Lock and Hold Storage.

"I just happened to hear the screeching of the police cars... and then eight cop cars came from all directions and an ambulance and a fire truck followed thereafter," said Lila Hogart, a manager of a nearby business.

No information was released on the condition of the victim or a suspect description.

SDSO deputies are at the scene investigating.

No other information was available.

