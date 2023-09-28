car crash

Person killed in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-15 near Bonsall

The crash caused a lane closure between Deer Springs Road and Gopher Canyon

By Danielle Smith

At least one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Bonsall Thursday night, officials said.

A vehicle flipped and landed in the center divider on northbound I-15 at Gopher Canyon at 9:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash caused a lane closure between Deer Springs Road and Gopher Canyon, CHP said.

It is unclear if there were any other injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.

