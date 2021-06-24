Person Killed in Shooting at Dave & Buster's Arcade Restaurant in Mission Valley ID'd

A person who was killed after shots were fired inside a Dave & Buster’s arcade restaurant last week in San Diego’s Mission Valley area has been identified.

The San Diego Police Department identified the man as Denis Gowolo, 28, of San Diego.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. on June 17 at the restaurant at 2931 Camino Del Rio North, near Interstate 8. San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown said several people called the SDPD’s Communications Center to report the gunfire.

When SDPD and California Highway Patrol officers got there, Brown said they could see many people running away from the restaurant.

When they went into the dining area, they found one man, now identified as Gowolo, on the ground, wounded. Gowolo had been shot on his upper body, Brown said. At around 12:30 a.m., SDPD Sgt. Clint Leisz confirmed he died at a local hospital.

The shooting into a homicide investigation. No one else was hurt.

Witnesses reported a dark-colored SUV leaving the business immediately following the shooting. Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses, SDPD said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.