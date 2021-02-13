Person Killed in Crash Involving at Least Three Vehicles in Spring Valley

A 21-year-old woman died Friday night after a vehicle fleeing from police ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

Just after 10 p.m., deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station saw a car driving in the 700 block of Grand Avenue in Spring Valley. Police ran a records check on the car after it was being driven with its lights off. The check of the car showed it was a stolen vehicle, SDSO Lt. Joel Stranger said.

Deputies tried to stop the car but the driver sped off. Minutes later the stolen car crashed with two other vehicles at the intersection of Jamacha Road and Sweetwater Road after driving through a red light at a high rate of speed, Stranger said.

The first car struck by the stolen car was occupied by a 21-year-old woman who was critically injured and taken to a local hospital where she later died. The second car hit was occupied by two men and a 15-month old child. They were all taken to local hospitals and are being treated for moderate to serious injuries. All are expected to survive, Strange said.

The driver of the stolen car, 17, ran away from the crash site but was arrested by deputies after a short foot chase. The passenger in the stolen car, 16, surrendered to deputies.

The driver of the stolen car was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter, possession of a stolen car, and other charges related to the incident. The passenger of the stolen car was arrested on charges related to a handgun found in the car. Both were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries before being booked into juvenile hall.

No other information was released.