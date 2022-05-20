Person Killed By Falling Tree in North County: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

Rescue efforts were unable to save a person in Escondido on Friday afternoon after a large tree came down.

The victim was cutting down the tree in the 9700 block of Thorn Lane when it came down, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. The incident occurred not far from Lake Hodges.

It's not yet known if high winds played a role in the incident.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news story — Ed.