MTS

First Responders Free Woman Trapped Under MTS Trolley

By Christina Bravo

NBCUniversal, Inc.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews freed a woman from underneath a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in the Skyline neighborhood of San Diego on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old woman was struck by the trolley at about 10:15 a.m. on a stretch of rails near 68th Street and Imperial Avenue and was in need of rescue, authorities said.

About 44 personnel were called to assist. After about a half-hour, the woman was pulled from underneath the trolley car and was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment.

The woman was expected to survive.

Sgt. Allan Butchart said the woman may have been attempting to harm herself.

MTS halted trolley service in both directions as first responders tended to the incident.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

