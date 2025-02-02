Person dies in San Diego crash

A person died Saturday in a crash near Balboa Stadium and the San Diego (5) Freeway in San Diego.

The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 5:07 p.m. Saturday at 17th and B streets, near the Pershing Drive off-ramp.

Entries in the CHP log indicate the crash involved a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The Medical Examiner's office was summoned to the scene at 5:38 p.m.