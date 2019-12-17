Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego

TGI weekend! It’s the weekend before Christmas and our city is certainly feeling festive. Enjoy some merrymaking at these local events around San Diego. Get up. Get out. Play.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Holiday Events at Local Amusement Parks

Times and Locations Vary

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in our city! With special holiday events happening across local landmarks and amusement parks, there’s a whole lot of jolly to be had in San Diego now through the end of 2019. Check out those events here.

Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (through the holiday season), Liberty Station

Ice skating in sunny San Diego? Believe it or not, it’s possible. The Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, throughout the holiday season. The rink expects more than 40,000 visitors to strap on those ice skates and visit over the next few weeks; the only day it’ll be closed will be Christmas Day (it was also closed on Thanksgiving this week). Tickets can be purchased in person at the ice rink and cost $15 for adults and $13 for kids; that price includes skate rental and helmets. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are among the sponsors supporting this skating rink this year. Enjoy!

'Cannibals: Myth & Reality'

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,San Diego Museum of Man

The San Diego Museum of Man in Balboa Park explores the world of cannibals in this unique (and gore-free) exhibit. “You’ll discover that cannibals aren’t who you think they are,” the museum’s website states. “They’re warriors from many cultures, European kings and queens, American and European sailors, American colonists, accident survivors, the sick, and more.” One of the stories highlighted in the exhibit is that of a group of Uruguayan rugby players who, trapped in the Andes Mountains, resorted to cannibalism to survive. “Cannibals: Myth & Reality,” is included in the price of admission to the museum, which costs $13.

'Natale: Journey to the North Pole'

3 p.m. and 6 p.m. (through Jan. 6), South Promenade at Liberty Station

Hailing from Spain, “Natale: A Journey to the North Pole” is a holiday-themed, circus-style spectacular running through Jan. 6, 2020, at Liberty Station. The production – created by Spain’s La Fiesta Escenica (LFE) – features acrobats and dancing animatronic polar bears. It follows the story of a girl named “Natale” as she sets off on a journey to the North Pole. Dozens of performances of “Natale” are scheduled for Liberty Station over the next few weeks on select dates, either once or twice a day, usually at 3:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. Rain cancels the show, so check the website before heading there. Along with the show, Liberty Station’s South Promenade (2850 Roosevelt Rd.) has been transformed into a Christmas-themed village boasting train rides, a climbing wall, a bounce house, and vendors selling holiday treats, merch, and food. Tickets to “Natale” start at $29.

6TH Annual California Country Christmas

7:30 p.m., Moonshine Beach

The lively venue on Garnet Avenue hosts its 6th annual California Country Christmas, a concert and toy drive that benefits families in need. The lineup boasts more than a dozen bands, including Daniel Bonte, Eli V, and Scotty Mac. The night also includes line dance and two-step competitions. Admission is free, so long as you donate an unwrapped gift valued at $10 at the door in support of the toy drive. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.; the live music starts an hour later.

Friday, Dec. 20

Outdoor, Seasonal Ice Skating in San Diego

Times and Locations Vary

Although it’s (usually) sunny in San Diego – even during the holiday season – outdoor ice skating rinks still exist in America’s Finest City. Three major seasonal rinks at the Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station, the Viejas rink at the Viejas Outlets Center in Alpine, and Skating by the Sea at the Hotel Del Coronado. Skate time and prices vary by location, so check out our guide before you go. Happy spirals and spins, San Diego.

Jail Mini-Museum at The Headquarters

10 a.m. to 9 p.m., The Headquarters at Seaport (between Kitson and Madison San Diego)

The Headquarters at Seaport is a solid place to shop and eat but, if you’re a San Diego history buff, you may want to pop into a free mini-museum located at its core, between the Kitson and Madison San Diego stores. There, you’ll find a fully-restored, 8-cell jail block housing historical photos and San Diego Police Department memorabilia. You see, The Headquarters – built in 1939 – sits in the very complex that served for many decades as the SDPD’s headquarters. The site is listed on The National Register of Historic Places. It was restored and reopened as The Headquarters and Seaport shopping and dining complex in 2013. Read all about the site’s rich history here.

SDUSD Art Gallery at Seaport

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Friday through Sunday), Seaport Village

Seaport Village and the San Diego Unified School District have joined forces to launch a student-led art gallery located within Seaport Village. The 640-square-foot SDUSD Art Gallery at Seaport is in the easternmost area of the waterfront landmark, closest to the San Diego Convention Center. The gallery will showcase a rotating selection of artwork curated from more than 12,000 San Diego students in Pre-K to 11th grade. The gallery is open each week, Friday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry is free.

Shoes & Chews: Carla & Linda’s Walking Food Tour

1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., South Oceanside

Oceanside is experiencing a bit of a restaurant renaissance, and these “Shoes & Chews” walking food tours allow you to taste what’s cooking in the waterfront city in San Diego’s North County. Friday’s three-hour foodie tour – led by locals Carla and Linda – will span south Oceanside, with stops at PCH Bar & Grill, Panca, Privateer and Wrench & Rodent. Tickets cost $59 per person (foodies 16+ only) and include tastings of specially chosen items, plus a little history lesson on each restaurant, chef, and the surrounding area. Shoes & Chews started in 2015; today, the tour hits the streets of Oceanside every weekend, usually Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Holiday by the Bay

4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Holiday by the Bay is in full swing at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront now through Dec. 31. The event brings a host of seasonal activities to the hotel, including Friday night cookie and stocking decorating, holiday movies at the hotel’s Promenade Place, and even the “Naughty or Nice Happy Hour” at the Odysea Lounge for the 21+ crowd.

Hops on the Harbor: Stone Brewing

7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Flagship Cruises & Events

Enjoy a cruise around the San Diego Bay featuring sights, bites, and craft brews. Every month, Hops on the Harbor highlights a local brewery and, this December, it’s the best from longtime local favorite, AleSmith. This month’s Hops on the Harbor menu will feature four 6-ounce tasters of AleSmith beers, expertly paired with four courses. For example, a Braised Beer Short Rib with parmesan risotto and roasted, crispy pork belly Brussels sprouts will be paired with the Nut Brown, an English-style brown ale. A Rosemary Grilled Chicken dish with pomegranate glaze and roasted garlic mashed potatoes will be paired with the brand’s San Diego-style IPA, Luped in IPA. The dinner cruise boards at 7 p.m. from 990 North Harbor Dr. and sails past the San Diego skyline, USS Midway, Star of India, and other Maritime Museum ships and the Coronado Bay Bridge. Tickets cost $84.50 for adults and $50.70 for children ages 4 to 12; kids 3 and under are free. Reservations are recommended.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Canyoneers Hike: Anza-Borrego State Park (Calcite Mine & Slot Canyon)

9 a.m., Anza-Borrego State Park

This intermediate, 4-mile hike led by “Canyoneers” – volunteers with the San Diego Natural History Museum – will trek through a slot canyon at Anza-Borrego State Park where calcite was mined during WWII. Parts of the hike will require rock scrambling, so keep that in mind. The hike begins at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to end by 2 p.m.; the group will meet at Christmas Circle in Borrego Springs, then caravan to the trailhead. By the way, the Canyoneers hiking program offers 80 free, guided hikes around San Diego County this season. Learn all about that here.

Cook With an Italian Chef & Market Tour

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Little Italy

This weekly event in Little Italy gives you a chance to cook alongside a trained chef while discovering the community’s charming open-air farmers “mercato.” Here’s how the tour works: a chef-guide will walk with you through the market, pointing out local vendors specializing in fresh ingredients. Together, you’ll taste-test items and buy what you need to create your meal before heading to the guide’s home to partake in a cooking lesson. You’ll cook three dishes – an appetizer and two main dishes – and also enjoy a glass of wine and panna cotta for dessert. This cooking tour costs $79 per person, and is usually available every Saturday.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!'

11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The Old Globe

A longstanding tradition at The Old Globe, 'Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' is running at the venue at Balboa Park through Dec. 29. This Saturday, there are three performances: 11 a.m.; 2 p.m.; 5 p.m. This sweet adaption of the story of Cindy Lou Who, Whoville, and how the little girl and the happy town helped the Grinch’s heart grow, is known for its colorful sets and whimsical music. You can take a sneak peek at the show here. Now, pass the Who-Hash, please.

Societe Holiday Market

12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Societe Brewing Company Tasting Room

Get that last-minute holiday shopping in at this Holiday Market at Societe Brewing on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard Saturday. The craft brewery’s parking lot will be lined with small, local vendors selling their unique, handmade goods. And, since Societe is all about being independent and supporting fellow small businesses, the brewery will offer $1 off every full pour to customers who shop from the local vendors at the market. Oh, and bring the kids: Santa is expected to be there between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Christmas Classics

7 p.m., Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego

Enjoy an evening of Christmas classics -- "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "The Year Without a Santa Claus," and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" -- at this screening on the scenic rooftop at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. The event is part of the hotel’s ongoing Rooftop Cinema Club – movies shown under the stars, set alongside stunning views of the San Diego skyline. Tickets start at $17 per movie; you can self-park in the hotel’s garage for four hours for free if you buy food (other than popcorn or candy) or drinks at the Rooftop Cinema Club.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Hike at Cleveland National Forest: Pacific Crest Trail

8 a.m., Cleveland National Forest (Pacific Crest Trail, Agua Caliente Creek)

This difficult, 8-mile hike led by “Canyoneers” – volunteers with the San Diego Natural History Museum – will trek through a section of the Pacific Crest Trail along Agua Caliente Creek, where hikers will likely see seasonal wildflowers. The hike begins at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to end by 3 p.m.; the group will meet at a parking area just past mile marker 36.5 on state Route 79. The hike is free, but a National Forest Adventure Day Pass is required to park. By the way, the Canyoneers hiking program offers 80 free, guided hikes around San Diego County this season. Learn all about that here.

Yoga + Mimosa Mornings

9:30 a.m., Windmill Food Hall (Carlsbad)

Enjoy a Sunday morning yoga session at the brand-new Windmill Food Hall in Carlsbad led by a certified instructor. Afterward, 21+ participants can enjoy a mimosa at the foodie-friendly attraction. This class costs $5; bring your own mat.

Guided Nature Walk

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mission Trails Regional Park

Start your Sunday with a little nature walk at Mission Trails Regional Park. A trail guide will take visitors through one of three trails – the Oak Grove Loop, the Visitor Center Loop, or the Riverside Grinding Rocks – while talking about the plants, animals, geology, history, and ecology of the park. These weekly guided walks are free and open to the public and begin at the Visitor Center. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water, a hat, and sunscreen. Rain cancels the walk.

Ballast Point: Victory Day at Sea

10 a.m. to Close, Ballast Point Tasting Rooms in Little Italy, Miramar, and More

Ballast Point hosts its annual pirate-themed celebration, Victory Day at Sea, across many of its tasting rooms, including three locations in San Diego County: Little Italy, Miramar, and Home Brew Mart. A $30 ticket include five 4-ounce tasters of Victory at Sea specialty brews (this year’s list includes Gingerbread Victory at Sea, Raspberry Cacao Victory at Sea, and Fig-Tory at Sea, to name a few varieties), plus a keepsake goblet and eye patch. Also on deck: food specials, merch, and more.

Coronado Brewing Company Ugly Sweater Party

11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Coronado Brewing’s San Diego Tasting Room

What’s the holiday season without a good ugly sweater party? Coronado Brewing Company invites you to don your best (or worst) holiday sweater for this shindig at the brand’s San Diego tasting room on Knoxville Street. If you wear your favorite ugly sweater, you get 15% off your tab all day. The tasting room plans to pour its festive Gingerbread Porter throughout the day and keep the holiday music playing. The event is free; bring money for brews and other goodies.

Photos With Santa at Seaport Village

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Seaport Village

Santa Claus is in. The jolly man himself is hosting photo sessions at the landmark along San Diego’s waterfront now through Christmas Eve, so this is your final weekend to get some face time with him. This Sunday, Santa will listen to Christmas wishes and pose with little ones from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. His little holiday set-up can be found where the old Upstart Crow bookstore used to be, across the way from the Harbor House Restaurant and near the parking lots. For $35, you get a keepsake USB loaded with several photos.

Sunday Spreckels Organ Concert

2 p.m., Spreckels Organ Pavilion at Balboa Park

Enjoy a free, hour-long organ concert Sunday at Balboa Park’s famed Spreckels Organ Pavilion. At the keys, the audience will typically find Raul Prieto Ramirez, the city’s San Diego Civic Organist and Artistic Director of the Spreckels Organ Society. Prieto Ramirez hails from Spain and, as he told NBC 7 last year, hopes to keep the program interesting – from Bach to Queen – at the historic Spreckels Organ. Pets are welcome, and so are picnics.

Liberty Station Hanukkah and Menorah Lighting Celebration

5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Liberty Station (Between The LOT and Rady Children’s Ice Rink)

Liberty Station will host its Hanukkah and Menorah Lighting Celebration Sunday evening, a free, family-friendly community event featuring live music and holiday surprises. The fun goes down in that area between The LOT movie theater and the Rady Children’s Ice Rink; the event is being hosted in partnership with the Chabad of Downtown San Diego and the Chabad of Pacific Beach.

