People Gather in Balboa Park, Stand in Solidarity at Rally for Ukraine

Ukraine is still in a tense battle with Russia after Russia invaded the country.

The invasion sparked rallies in San Diego and other cities around the world.

“I believe in the face of war, it’s important for the public to speak out, especially war with nuclear powers,” Community Organizer Frances Yasmeen Motiwalla said.

Local leaders stressed the importance of events in support of Ukraine.

“These rallies give people an opportunity to voice their concerns, to voice their feelings, to be together with people who think like them and the world has an opportunity to see what people are saying,” House of Ukraine Board Member Vera Skop said.

Since the invasion began over one million Ukrainians have fled the country.



“I hope that Putin turns around and stops the aggression. I want independence and sovereignty for the Ukrainian people,” Motiwalla said.

Event organizers tell NBC 7 more rallies are to come.