Pentagon orders about 3,000 additional troops along U.S.-Mexico border

The Pentagon announced on Saturday that about 3,000 additional troops have been ordered to the U.S.-Mexico border.

This deployment comes after the Department of Defense ordered 1,600 marines to the border to aid customs and border protection agents, just days after President Donald Trump took office.

It’s unclear as to which southern border these troops will be sent to.

“Things have changed dramatically," said Adriana Jasso, volunteer of the American Friends and Service Committee. "In the last two weeks, we haven’t seen anyone on the other side,” she said, describing the situation along the San Diego southern border.

She is among the volunteers in the committee who have closely interacted with migrants while they are processed, just west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Her organization set up a tent more than a year ago to help meet some of their basic needs. She said in recent weeks, there has been no use for it.

“The last time we interacted with a group was the 15th of February of last month,” Jasso said.

Part of the reason has been the Trump administration’s efforts to prevent migrant and illegal drug crossings, which includes the Pentagon's efforts to send 3,000 active-duty military soldiers to the U.S. Mexico border. This is in addition to another 8,900 boots already on the ground.

“We are not seeing people arriving and so it is surprising to hear this news. I’m sure we’ll learn more about it in the next few days,” Jasso said.

2,400 servicemembers will come from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team at Fort Carson in Colorado, according to the Pentagon. They will aid CBP agents with detection, transportation, logistics, and engineering support.

Another 500 soldiers are being pulled from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade in Fort Stewart, Georgia. They will bring aviation support, according to the Pentagon.

“We need to have a secure border,” U.S. Senator Adam Schiff said while visiting San Diego County to discuss the Del Mar Bluff Stabilization Project with local leaders.

And while he has shown support for strong borders, he said there needs to be other changes in our immigration system. “We also need to treat people more humanely and update the asylum process because it takes way too long,” he said.

The Pentagon said service members will not conduct or be involved in arrests or deportation operations.

We reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comment and are awaiting a response.