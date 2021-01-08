Pelosi Says She's Asked About Limiting Trump's Access to Nuclear Codes

Pelosi said in a statement to colleagues that she spoke with Gen. Mark Milley “to discuss available precautions"

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc a través de Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing President Donald Trump from initiating military actions or a nuclear strike.

Pelosi said in a statement to colleagues that she spoke with Gen. Mark Milley “to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”

She said, the situation of “this unhinged President could not be more dangerous.”

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Only 40 ‘Immediately Available' ICU Beds Left, 47 Additional Deaths

Eater San Diego 2 hours ago

LISTEN: Scene in San Diego Podcast – San Diego's Societe Brewing Company Leans on Canning to Survive Pandemic

Pelosi is meeting with the House Democratic caucus Friday to consider impeachment proceedings against the president.

She and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer have called on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to to force Trump from office. It’s a process for removing the president and installing the vice president to take over.

Trump is set to leave Jan. 20 when Democrat Joe Biden is to be inaugurated.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us