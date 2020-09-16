‘Peeping' Man Sought in 7 Incidents in Oceanside, Including Sex Assault

Police are looking for a “peeping” man accused in a series of sexual battery cases in Oceanside, the most recent of which escalated to alleged sexual assault on a woman.

The Oceanside Police Department said a woman was grabbed and sexually assaulted by a man on Sept. 5 near San Ramon and Rancho Del Oro drives.

Investigators believe this man is also responsible for six other peeping or indecent exposure incidents in the area dating back to mid-June. Police said the man is usually nude.

The OPD said the incidents began happening in June, with all calls coming from an area near the River Oak Apartments located at 3880 San Ramon Dr.

The first happened either on June 18 or June 25 along the 3700 block of San Ramon Drive.

The others, according to police, happened as follows:

June 27: 3800 block of San Ramon Drive

Aug. 8: 200 block of Rancho Del Oro Drive

Aug. 19: 3800 block of San Ramon Drive

Aug. 26: 3800 block of San Ramon Drive

Sept. 5: 3700 block of San Ramon Drive

Sept. 5: 300 block of Rancho Del Oro Drive

The OPD described the man suspected in these sex crimes as being a white man in his 20s or 30s, with black, military-cut style hair. He has a slim, muscular build and a medium-sized tattoo on his left arm and possibly on his chest.

Police said surveillance cameras in the area captured an image of the suspect and that photo was released by authorities on Wednesday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect can reach out to OPD Det. Larry Weber at (760) 435-4619 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest; tipsters can remain anonymous.