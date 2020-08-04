Pedestrian Struck, Seriously Injured by SUV in Pacific Beach Neighborhood

A 41-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by an SUV while crossing a Pacific Beach street, police said Tuesday.

The crash was reported shortly before 10:40 p.m. Monday on Grand Avenue west of Mission Bay Drive, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 24-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Jeep Cherokee SUV eastbound in the left lane of Grand Avenue while the 41-year-old woman was attempting to cross the street southbound, Heims said. The pedestrian stepped off the raised center median and was struck by the Jeep.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a pelvic fracture and other serious injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.