Pedestrian struck by vehicle, injured, helped by driver who left scene

A 67-year-old man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle in the El Cerrito area of San Diego by a hit-and-run motorist who helped him get to safety before leaving the scene, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash was at 9:11 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of University Avenue, said San Diego police Officer D. O'Brien.

The man stepped into the path of the vehicle in the westbound lanes of University Avenue, O'Brien said.

"The driver of the vehicle, described only as a male, assisted the pedestrian to the curb," the officer said. "The driver reentered his vehicle and fled the scene."

Paramedics took the pedestrian to a hospital where his injuries were determined to be not life-threatening, O'Brien said.

The crash is under investigation.