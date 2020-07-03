SDPD

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Logan Heights, 1 Detained

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was bleeding from the ears

By Christina Bravo

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with bloody injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Logan Heights neighborhood of San Diego Friday.

One person was detained following the early afternoon crash near the intersection of 31st Street and National Avenue. It was not clear if the person was placed under arrest.

San Diego police received a call at about 11 a.m. from someone who said their friend was struck by a vehicle, San Diego Police Department Officer Tony Martinez said.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was bleeding from the ears, Martinez said. His current condition was not known.

No other information was available.

