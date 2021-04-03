Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle in Chula Vista Dies

A 38-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle whose driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said Saturday.

The accident happened at about 10 p.m. Friday when a Chula Vista Police Department sergeant was in the area of 300 L Street and heard a possible traffic collision nearby, according to Officer Oscar Miranda.

Police discovered a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on L Street, Miranda said. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The pedestrian received severe injuries, the officer said. Paramedics arrived to perform life-saving measures, but the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police performed sobriety tests on the driver, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Miranda said.

The pedestrian's name was withheld pending notification of family members.

The department's traffic bureau was investigating the collision, Miranda said.