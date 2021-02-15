Pedestrian Struck By Train at Crossing in Encinitas Dies

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Encinitas Monday afternoon, deputies said.

It happened about 3 p.m., at Chesterfield Drive and San Elijo Avenue. North County Transit District train service was suspended during the investigation, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

The person was pronounced deceased at the scene. The San Diego Medical Examiner's Office will release the identify of the victim pending family notification.

Watch Commander: ⁦@SDSONorthCoast⁩ deputies are on scene of an accident involving a train vs. pedestrian at Chesterfield Dr & San Elijo Av ⁦@CityofEncinitas. ⁦@GoNCTD⁩ ⁦@Amtrak⁩ rail operations are suspended while deputies investigate. pic.twitter.com/DWY1FsjlBu — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) February 15, 2021

Chesterfield Drive was closed following the incident. By 6:30 p.m. the train was running again.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.